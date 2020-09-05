Image Source : GETTY IMAGES US Open 2020: Borna Coric rallies over no. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Borna Coric pulled off a great escape, avoiding six match points while rallying to beat fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and advance to the fourth round of the US Open.

Coric's 6-7 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) victory was his second straight that went to five sets and lasted more than 4 hours.

The No. 27 seed got treatment on his right shoulder and neck after the first set. Down 5-1 in the fourth set, he broke Tsitsipas three straight times, fighting off six break points.

Coric was coming off a five-set win over Juan Ignacio Londero in which he also rallied after falling behind 2-1 in sets. He'll play Jordan Thompson, who has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for the first time.

Sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova has moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over American Jessica Pegula.

Kvitova faces another American, Shelby Rogers, in the next round, trying to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open for the third time. Rogers is having her best run in the Grand Slam event.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic stayed perfect for 2020 and advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a straight-sets win.

He beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 43 minutes, holding serve throughout. Struff managed only four break points and couldn't convert.

Djokovic has won his last 29 matches and is 26-0 this season, making him a prohibitive favorite to get his fourth U.S. Open title — he won it in 2011, 2015 and 2018. He'll play 20th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta.

