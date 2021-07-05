Monday, July 05, 2021
     
  5. Ons Jabeur beats Iga Swiatek to became first Arab woman to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Ons Jabeur beats Iga Swiatek to became first Arab woman to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

London Published on: July 05, 2021 18:07 IST
Ons Jabeur
Image Source : TWITTER/@WIMBLEDON

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

It was the first match completed on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday, when all the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are played.

Minutes later, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The 21st-seeded Jabeur also reached the quarterfinals at last year’s Australian Open, becoming the first Arab woman to reach that stage at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek won last year’s French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019.

