Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic suffers to beat Francis Tiafoe in second round

The 17-time Grand Slam winner sweats it hard to defeat Francis Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in second-round match of the Grand Slam.

Melbourne Updated on: February 10, 2021 13:22 IST
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic (right) shares a fist bump with Francis Tiafoe after winning the match in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic fended off a spirited challenge from Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the Australian Open, beating the young 23-year-old American 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3 in a 3 1/2-hour match.

Both players were on serve in the fourth set and looked headed for another tiebreaker when Tiafoe was given a time violation on his serve. He lost his temper — and then his serve — to fall behind 3-4. He didn't win another game in the match.

Though Tiafoe played an aggressive match, Djokovic was better when it mattered. He had the edge in terms of winners (56-49) and converted five break points to just two for Tiafoe.

Djokovic had only lost in the second round once at Melbourne Park, against Denis Istomin in 2017.

