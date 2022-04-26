Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
Nadal to play in Madrid after covering from rib injury

Aachal Maniyar Edited by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2022 23:49 IST
Nadal
Image Source : GETTY

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open which will start on Sunday, after recovering from a rib injury.

Nadal had been recovering from a stress fracture he sustained while playing at Indian Wells in March. 

His loss to American Taylor Fritz in the final of that tournament ended a run of 20 consecutive wins for Nadal, including a record 21st Grand Slam title when he won the Australian Open.

Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of the injury.

“Despite arriving with minimum preparation and (knowing) that it will be difficult, I am very excited to play and to play in front of a home crowd, even with few chances (to win),” Nadal wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

The 35-year-old Nadal has won five times in Madrid, but not since 2017.

(Inputs by PTI)

