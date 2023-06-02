French Open: Daniel Altmaier upsets 8th seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller

Follow us on Image Source : AP Daniel Altmaier

The ongoing edition of French Open is only into its second round, and yet another upset knocked out a top player in the competition. Germany's Daniel Altmaier played some superb Tennis in a five-set thriller against Italy's 8th seed Jannick Sinner in the second round. Altmaier is ranked 79th in the world and saved two match points to eventually make a comeback and win the hard-fought match.

Both the players displayed some exceptional Tennis in the middle putting in an exhibition of some brilliant rallies and figthting tooth and nail till the end. Perhaps, Altmaier was on the verge of getting knocked out in the fourth set but saved two match points and stunningly came back to win the fifth and final set. The five-set thriller was won by him with a final score reading as - 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 7-5. The thrilling match went on for a massive five hours and 26 minutes.

Daniel Altmaier was in tears after registering a memorable win and got a standing ovation from the crowd. "I don't know if you can call it a historical match, but I think it was one to remember," Altmaier said after the match. "I love the game of tennis. In the past months, me, my team, we put so much effort all together. We play here, but behind us we have strong teams. That's why this victory is a team effort," he added.

Meanwhile, Sinner was shocked after losing the match and more so was disappointed to not close out the match after having two match points in the fourth set. "Usually I'm smiling inside, and that was not the case today. My attitude was not right. I did things I don't usually do. This year I have this goal to qualify for [the ATP Finals in] Turin, and maybe I put too much pressure on myself, having this objective. So maybe I need to change my mindset," he said.

Latest Sports News