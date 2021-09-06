Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
Belinda Bencic beats Iga Swiatek to move into her third career US Open quarterfinal

The Olympic gold medalist from Switzerland beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3 to make the last eight in Flushing Meadows for the third time.

New York Published on: September 06, 2021 23:11 IST
Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic is back into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

The Olympic gold medalist from Switzerland beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3 to make the last eight in Flushing Meadows for the third time.

The 11th-seeded Bencic pulled out the lengthy first-set tiebreaker, then took the second set in 43 minutes — only about 20 more than the tiebreaker lasted.

Bencic was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time she played. She also reached the quarterfinals in her debut in 2014.

Swiatek, the No. 7 seed from Poland who won last year's French Open, was the only women's player to reach the fourth round in every major this year.

Later in the evening, American Shelby Rogers, who knocked out women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty, will face 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu. The winner of the match will face Bencic in the quarterfinals

