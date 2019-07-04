Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios in second round clash

Image Source : AP Spain's third-seeded tennis star Rafael Nadal will be up against Nick Kyrgios in the second round of Wimbledon 2019.

All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon on the fourth day of the championships.

It is a rematch from 2014, when a 19-year-old Kyrgios upset then-No. 1 Nadal at the All England Club.

The Spaniard has, earlier this year, criticised Kyrgios for his underarm serves, and ahead of the clash against the Aussie player, maintained that his opinion hasn't changed.

"I gave my opinion and I will give it again. It has not changed. It doesn't make any difference to me. He can do whatever he wants with his life. I am not upset by anything he does or wants to do. I go out to play my match. I am a professional and I go out to play my match," Nadal said.

In other second-round action Thursday, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will play their matches at the All England Club's second biggest court.

They have won a combined 15 singles titles at Wimbledon and are accustomed to playing most of their matches on Centre Court.

This time, Federer will be on No. 1 Court against 20-year-old Jay Clarke of Britain. Williams will follow in that arena, facing 18-year-old Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Andy Murray will make his debut at this year's tournament, playing men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert.