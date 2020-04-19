Stefanos Tsitsipas impressed with girls playing tennis from one terrace to another | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stefanos Tsitsipas impressed with girls playing tennis from one terrace to another

The coronavirus pandemic has put a brake on the lives of people across the globe. Due to the virus' outbreak sports around the world has also been put to hold. Sportsperson are spending time in the quarantine to combat the novel virus

The men’s and women’s professional tennis circuits have been shut down for more than a month and are suspended at least until mid-July. People are finding different ways to connect to their favourite sport.

Recently, tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas took to Twitter to share a video where two girls are seen playing tennis from one terrace to another. "It’s really nice to see," Tsitsipas captioned the video.

It’s really nice to see 😃 https://t.co/FWmhzNYRiO — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) April 18, 2020

The video was earlier posted by the official account of ATP tour and it was originated from Liguria, Italy.

Last year in ATP Finals, Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday for the biggest title of his career, becoming the youngest champion at the season-ending event in 18 years.

However, the Greek lost to Novak Djokovic 2020's Dubai Championships. The Serb beat Tsitsipas​ 6-3, 6-4 to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time. It was one of the last major tennis tournaments before the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

