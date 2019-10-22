Roger Federer celebrates 1500th career match with a win at ATP Swiss indoors

Image Source : GETTY Roger Federer is bidding for his 10th Basel title and 103rd overall

Roger Federer registered a commanding straight sets victory over German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in what was the Swiss legend's 1500th career match in the opening round of the ATP Swiss indoors in Basel.

On Monday evening, Federer defeated Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in only 53 minutes and went on to win his 21st consecutive match at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

"I thought the match was good. I felt like I had a good spring in my step and was quick onto the ball. Didn't take me long to get used to the conditions. That was positive," the ATP Tour website quoted Federer as saying.

"(I) knew of the danger playing Peter, especially indoors. He had a great couple of qualifying matches, so I knew he'd be tough, especially (because) he beat Karlovic easy, who serves great."

The World No. 3, who is bidding for his 10th Basel title and 103rd overall, will next meet Moldovan Radu Albot or Dusan Lajovic of Serbia