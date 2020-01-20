Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prajnesh Gunneswaran's Australian Open first round match rescheduled due to rain

India's top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran's Australian Open first-round match against Japanese Tatsuma Ito has been rescheduled for Tuesday because of rain.

World no.122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men's singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, was scheduled to play Ito, ranked 144th in the world on Monday.

If Prajnesh wins against Ito, he could face world no. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

This is Prajnesh's fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event having earlier played in the Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open due to his better rankings.