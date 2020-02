Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis at 32.

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is "saying goodbye" to tennis at the age of 32. Sharapova announced her retirement in a column she wrote for Vogue and Vanity Fair.

The Russian former World No.1 won five Grand Slam titles, having lifted all the four major trophies at least once. She won the French Open twice (in 2012 and 2014).

(More to follow..)