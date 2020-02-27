Garbine Muguruza sets up quarters against Ash Barty in Doha; Pliskova loses

File photo of Garbine Muguruza

Former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Muguruza, the former French Open and Wimbledon champion who lost in this year's Australian Open final, has reached the quarterfinals of all five tournaments she has played in 2020. She will next face current No. 1 Ash Barty, who advanced when Elena Rybakina had to withdraw from the tournament with an injury after her second-round win on Tuesday.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Ons Jabeur, a rising talent from Tunisia who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Jabeur will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-3.