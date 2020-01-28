Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Milos Raonic in straight sets, sets up Roger Federer clash in semis

Image Source : AP Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to Canada's Milos Raonic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic has moved to within two wins of an eighth Australian Open title with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory over 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic.

Djokovic extended his career record against the big-serving Canadian to 10-0, despite having issues with his contact lenses in the third set, to set up a semifinal between two men with a combined 36 major titles.

Djokovic next plays six-time Australian Open winner Roger Federer, who saved seven match points before fending off 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren in five sets. Djokovic has never lost a semifinal or final he has contested at Melbourne Park.

Federer has saved seven match points before fending off 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren in five sets to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 15th time.

Federer, who has won six Australian championships among his 20 major titles, took an off-court medical timeout in the third set and was on the verge of a shocking quarterfinal exit in the fourth before rallying to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8) 6-3.