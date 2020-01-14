Image Source : TWITTER Australian Open: Player quits qualifier after coughing fit due to thick smoke

Dalila Jakupovic had won the first set, and was trailing 5-6 in the second when she suffered from a coughing fit due to thick atmospheric smoke during her qualifying match in the Australian Open against Stefanie Vogele. The poor health condition forced her to quit the match, ending her campaign in the tournament.

Jakupovic was seen struggling on her knees and required urgent medical attention on the court, before she was escorted by the medical staff.

Earlier, Canada's Eugenie Bouchard also required medical attention after she complained of sore chest after the second set of her qualifying match against China's You Xiaodi.

The practice session was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to poor air quality, and the qualifying matches were delayed by an hour.

This is how bad the conditions are in Australia/Melbourne from the #AustraliaBushfires



Dalila Jakupovic the tennis player had a coughing fit and had to forfeit the match. pic.twitter.com/BfV0iMiKB3 — ⚽️Sam⚽️ (@OzzyFutball) January 14, 2020

Maria Sharapova's match at the Kooyong Classic was also called off due to smoke. "Both players are feeling the smoke so we are going to stop the match at this point," the umpire had announced.

After leading Serbia to their inaugural ATP Cup title, Novak Djokovic stressed that the option delaying the Australian Open could be considered.

"You have to consider it (the delay) because of some extreme weather or conditions,” he said. “That’s probably the very, very last option.

“(But) if it comes down to ...the conditions affecting the health of players, you have to consider it.”

The 2020 edition of Australian Open begins from January 2020.