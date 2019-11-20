Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Jose Mourinho returns to football as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Jose Mourinho returns to football as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Jose Mourinho returns to football management 11 months after months after being fired by Manchester United.

AP AP
London Published on: November 20, 2019 12:32 IST
Jose Mourinho
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Jose Mourinho returns to football as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham has hired Jose Mourinho as manager, a day after firing Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho returns to football management 11 months after months after being fired by Manchester United. He has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Tottenham made the announcement on Wednesday.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Speaking on his appointment, Jose said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCan play T20 for 2 more years: Lasith Malinga does U-turn on retirement