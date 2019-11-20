Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jose Mourinho returns to football as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham has hired Jose Mourinho as manager, a day after firing Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho returns to football management 11 months after months after being fired by Manchester United. He has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Tottenham made the announcement on Wednesday.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Speaking on his appointment, Jose said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”