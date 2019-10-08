Hugo Lloris to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbow

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for the rest of the year after the injury during the game against Brighton.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is going to miss the rest of 2019 for a dislocated elbow, Tottenham Hotspur has revealed.

Lloris picked up the injury in Spurs' 0-3 loss to Brighton on Saturday, when he failed to hold a cross in the third minute with Neal Maupay nodding in the ball. The Spurs captain injured his left arm after this unsuccessful save and was taken off on a stretcher, receiving oxygen as well, reports Xinhua news agency.

Spurs then confirmed that the French international sustained a dislocated elbow. After further assessment on Lloris injury on Monday, the north London club said, "the findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019."

It means that the 32-year-old French will also miss four Euro 2020 qualifiers