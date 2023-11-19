India TV Poll results: Will Virat Kohli hit another century in the World Cup final against Australia?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli.

India TV Poll results: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has achieved humungous milestones in International Cricket. The just-turned-35-year-old star broke multiple records of his icon Sachin Tendulkar in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. Kohli is in some serious form in the tournament as he has struck eight fifty-plus scores in 10 matches of the tournament so far.

Kohli went past his hero Tendulkar when he smoked the 50th century in ODIs, a feat even the master could not have achieved. Kohli's 50th hundred came in the semifinal clash against New Zealand which the Men in Blue won by a margin of 70 runs. He has three centuries in the tournament along with five half tons to show off.

Kohli now has 80 centuries across the three formats - 50 in ODIs, 29 in Tests and 1 in T20Is. He would be gunning for more centuries before he calls it time on his International career. Some are hoping for Kohli to reach the 100-ton record, which Tendulkar already holds.

As the final sits on the horizon, fans might want to see another hundred from the Indian maestro in their bid to lift the ultimate crown in cricket. We asked our India TV readers what they think about whether Kohli will be able to hit another ton in the World Cup final against Australia.

The majority of the voters voted for yes, while there were few voting for no and can't say. 69% of our total voters said that Kohli would be able to score the 51st ODI ton in the final, while 20% believed it wouldn't happen today. There were 11% who voted for 'Can't Say'.

Will Virat Kohli hit another century in the World Cup final against Australia?

Yes: 69%, No: 20%, Can't Say: 11%

