When is Neeraj Chopra's event in Asian Games 2023?

It took eight days but amid the shadows of a looming ICC Cricket World Cup, the world and the whole of India finally woke up to the 19th Asian Games when the Indian athletes were on fire, winning one medal after another, so many in so quick time that they couldn't keep count. Shooters, as expected, were dominating the medal tally for India so far before the track and field athletes swept the carpet off everyone's feet. As many as nine medals were won by the track and field athletes out of 15 on Day 8 and it has just started with at least 5-6 medal events scheduled for each day from now in the discipline.

Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Seema Punia among others won a medal for India but the viewers are still wondering when will Neeraj Chopra, the new world champion in javelin throw be seen taking part in the event?

Chopra, who missed the Commonwealth Games last year became the world champion in Budapest a couple of months ago and finished second in the Diamond League final in Eugene in September. Having already qualified for the Paris Olympics next year, Chopra will be eager to win the Gold medal and achieve the elusive 90m mark.

When will India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra be in action in the ongoing Asian Games?

With India already securing 12 medals in Track and Field, the expectations and hopes have only risen from athletes and Chopra is the biggest name in the discipline, who is yet to feature. The Javelin Throw event featuring Chopra will take place on Wednesday, October 4 at 4:35 PM IST. Chopra will be eyeing a repeat of his 2018 heroics as India eye a few more Gold medals before signing off from Hangzhou.

