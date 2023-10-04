Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's Asian Games javelin throw event on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra

The moment that most of the Indian track and field fans have been eagerly waiting for since the start of the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou is finally here as the Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will aim for gold in the men's javelin throw event on Tuesday, October 4.

Neeraj is the reigning Asian Games champion as he claimed gold in the 18th edition of the continental tournament organised in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. However, Neeraj is coming into the tournament on the back of a tad bit disappointing outcome at the Diamond League 2023 Final in Eugene, Oregon.

The 25-year-old's best throw measuring 83.80m was not good enough to help him defend his title as Jakub Vadlejch walked away with the same and the Indian had to settle for the second position.

The reason it came as a big surprise and to a certain extent a shock to many was the imperious form that Neeraj had displayed at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary just before heading into the Diamond League.

India's ace track and field athlete won gold at the World Athletics Championships 2023 and became the first-ever Indian world champion after producing a stunning throw of 88.17m. The silver at the event went to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who won't be featuring at the Asian Games this time around after he withdrew at the last moment.

When will Neeraj Chopra compete in the men's javelin throw event at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou?

The men's javelin throw event will start at 4:35 PM (IST) and will feature Neeraj and his compatriot Kishore Jena.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Asian Games on TV?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live-streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Asian Games javelin throw event?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at the Asian Games will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

