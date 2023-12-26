Vinesh Phogat to return Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, writes letter to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced that she is returning her prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award on Tuesday, December 26. The three-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist also posted a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi.

After fellow compatriots Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik hit out at Sanjay Singh's election to the Wrestling Federation of India President, Vinesh also appealed to PM Modi. The centre has already suspended a newly elected Sanjay Singh-led panel but that didn't stop Vinesh from returning her titles.

"Sakshi Malik had to quit wrestling and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri award," Vinesh wrote. "India's Olympic medalists had to resort to this and everyone knows the reason behind it and since you are the Prime Minister, you must also be well aware of the matter. Mr. Prime Minister, I am the daughter of India, Vinesh Phogat and the situation I have found myself in for the last year or so, I am writing this letter to communicate that to you."

Vinesh was among the top Indian wrestlers during a protest against former WFI head Brij Bhushan Singh and attended a press conference where Sakshi Malik shocked everyone with her retirement decision on December 21.

The 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana is the only female Indian wrestler to win World Wrestling Championships medals multiple times (2019 and 2022). Phogat has also claimed five Gold medals for India at international-level competitions and was the first-ever athlete to be nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2019.

She was awarded with the Arjuna Award in 2016 and Padma Shri in 2018. Vinesh also bagged Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India's highest sports honour, in 2020. Last year, she was awarded BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year.

Latest Sports News