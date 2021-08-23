Monday, August 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Third batch of Indian contingent departs for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Third batch of Indian contingent departs for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine disciplines. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2021 22:46 IST
The Games will held from August 24 to September 5.
Image Source : TWITTER/@MEDIA_SAI

The Games will held from August 24 to September 5.

A batch of 17 Indian athletes, including 10 shooters and five archers, left for Tokyo on Monday to compete in the Paralympics.

The Games will held from August 24 to September 5.

Related Stories

"India on August 23rd sent its third and till now largest batch of athletes heading for Tokyo Paralympics. The contingent, that left for Tokyo on Monday afternoon, comprised of 17 athletes including 10 shooters and 5 archers.

"The team also comprised of javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati and Swimmer Suyash Jadhav along with 11 coaches and support staff," said a release.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine disciplines. 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News