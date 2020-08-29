PM Modi remembers Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Image Source : PTI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Major Dhyan Chand, and lauded coaches and support staff across the country on the occasion of National Sports Day.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birth anniversary. The occasion is celebrated as National Sports Day in the country.

PM Modi acknowledged the "remarkable achievements" of Indian sportspersons, while urging the people to actively take part in "sports and fitness" activities to stay happy and healthy.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister wrote, "#NationalSportsDay is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding."

Paying his tribute to the Indian hockey great, PM Modi said, "Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten.

"This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes."

The Government of India has launched a number of initiatives, including Khelo India and Fit India Movement - the latter focussing on encouraging people to include sports and physical activities in their everyday lives. (ALSO READ: India celebrates National Sports Day on Major Dhyan Chand's 113th birth anniversary)

"Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy!" the Prime Minister further wrote.

Major Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped on a hockey turf. He scored 570 goals for India in 185 matches, playing a key role in the country's triumphs in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Olympics.

