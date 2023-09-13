Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
  5. Para-badminton player reaches international meet in Indonesia via crowdfunding, claims bronze

A para-badminton player from Uttarakhand used the money collected via crowdfunding to make her way to the Fox Indonesia Para-badminton International tournament.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2023 14:26 IST
Badminton
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Badminton

Para-badminton player from Uttarakhand, Prema Biswas, claimed a bronze medal at the Fox Indonesia Para-badminton International tournament after crowdfunding her way to the event. Prema's journey to the bronze medal is an inspiring one. She was eager to make it to the tournament but didn't have enough resources to get there. The 34-year-old badminton player didn't have a kit and was struggling to arrange for accommodation and flight tickets.

She received much-needed aid when Hemant Gaunia, a native of Haldwani, came to her rescue and launched a social media campaign so that she could get enough crowdfunding and participate in the event in Indonesia. The campaign worked wonders and witnessed a collection of INR 1.2 lakh in just 10 days and helped her feature in the tournament. 

After claiming bronze at the event, Prema reflected on her achievement and thanked all those who made her goal a reality.

"If the state government would have given me a job as per the sports policy, I would not have taken money from anyone. I didn't have necessary sports equipment, and even the court that IS practiced in was uneven. But I took it all in my stride and managed to bring laurels to my country. I thank all the people who helped me experience this landmark moment in my life," Prema told the Times of India.

 "I still remember my teenage days when children would refuse to play badminton with me after seeing me in a wheelchair. That's when I decided that one day I will play at a platform where very few can manage to reach. Despite all the daunting challenges, I have won my first international medal. My next goal is to play in the Olympics, but I lack resources to achieve it presently. If I get assistance from the authorities, I can prove that people with disabilities can also succeed in sports," she added.

