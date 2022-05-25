​Narinder Batra resigns as president of Indian Olympic Association

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Narinder Batra has tendered his resignation as IOA chief.

Narinder Batra resigned from the post of president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday. The move comes after the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against IOA chief for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds.

A PTI report earlier stated that the central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality. It was alleged in the complaint that Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds was used for personal benefits of Batra, the officials said.

A turf war between Batra and Hockey India surfaced recently after he sent a terse communication to the sports federation, questioning the performance of the men's hockey team in tournaments.

Narinder Batra Resignation Full Statement

At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities.

Consequently, I’ve decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get 2036 Summer Olympics in India.

It’s been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I’ve been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport.

At this stage, I’d like to thank all those who’ve supported me in the last 4 years. And I wish my successor and the whole sports family in India every success in the future!

Thank You all and God Bless

Regards

Narinder Dhruv Batra

After Batra's missive, Olympian and member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team Aslam Sher Khan questioned Batra over his interest in matters of Hockey India. Khan said being the FIH (International Hockey Federation) chief, Batra's interference in Hockey India's operations is a clear case of 'conflict of interest'.