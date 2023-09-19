MotoGP India hit with visa issues, six-time world champion Marc Marquez among affected ones

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marc Marquez

Days ahead of India's first-ever MotoGP race, the premier two-wheeled motor sporting race has reportedly been hit with visa issues to some riders and the race-bound team officials. India is set to host its first MotoGP, called the Grand Prix of India, from September 22 onwards. The race marks the return of motorsport to India after the departure of Formula 1 in 2013.

However, three days before the scheduled practice session, a few riders and team officials are awaiting their visas to travel to India. According to a report in PTI, sources in Repsol Honda have confirmed that their riders Joan Mir and six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez have not reached India so far due to delays in visas.

Marquez confirms visa delay on social media

Meanwhile, the former World champion Marcquez took the social media to confirm the visa delay. "Flight delayed due to lack of visa for India, so we're going to pedal for a little while," he wrote with a picture of him on an Instagram story.

Both Marcuez and Mir were scheduled to visit the Honda India factory on Wednesday in Manesar. However, according to a source, the visit stands cancelled as of now. "The riders are yet to reach India due to visa issues. So there was no option but to cancel tomorrow's event," a source said as quoted by PTI.

The Grand Prix of India is the 13th round in the MotoGP 2023 season. Jorge Martín won the last race and is in second place in the championship standings. Meanwhile, Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia is the current leader in 2023. The race will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to September 24. The practice sessions will be held on Friday. Qualifying and the sprint race will take place on Saturday, followed by the main race on Sunday.

