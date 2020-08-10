Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mike Tyson's comeback exhibition bout postponed: Report

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. scheduled for September 12 has been postponed.

The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. clash will now take place to November 28, according to a report on ringtv.com.

The marquee bout is still expected to take place at a crowd less Dignity Health Park in Carson, California.

CSAC executive officer Andy Foster had earlier told reporters earlier that Tyson-Jones bout would be nothing more than a hard sparring session and that both fighters would be prohibited from engaging in serious business which could hurt the other, the report further said.

51-year-old Jones expressed concern with the regulations.

"Andy Foster can't control Mike once Mike gets in the ring. I've got to defend myself like I'm in a real fight," he told Yahoo Sports.

"If Mike goes out there and decides to start hammering, what am I supposed to do, look at Andy?"

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring after his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

