LeBron James becomes billionaire: First active NBA player to achieve this feat

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues his golden run and achieves the accolade of becoming the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. According to Forbes's report published on Thursday, the NBA star currently stands at $1bn. Before James, Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan also reached a billionaire status but that happened eleven years after he retired from competitive basketball. According to Forbes James earned $121.2 million last year and was just behind Paris Saint German superstar Lionel Messi who earned a total of $130m.
Recalling one of James's previous interviews with GQ way back in 2014, he had quoted "If it happens. It’s my biggest milestone. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited". Lebron James earned a whopping salary of $400m in his stint with the Lakers and has off-courts earnings close to $900m which includes investments and endorsements. According to Forbes, LeBron is a huge part of an entertainment group Springhill which sold stakes for $725m. James also owns stakes in Fenway Sports Group (the owners of Liverpool FC) and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Taking his wealth even further, James had bought 10% stake in Blaze Pizza for less than $1m in 2012 whose worth currently is $30m. Adding to all of it, LeBron's real estate worth is around $80m. He owns a $10m property in his hometown of Akron, Ohio with two homes in Los Angeles worth $60m.
James who is a four-time NBA champion with four MVP titles to his name has also won Olympic gold medals. He was raised by a single mother in Akron and now plans to start housing and a community center to assist families and children in need.