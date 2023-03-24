IPL 2023: Top 5 RCB players to watch out featuring Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, BCCI Michael Bracewell, Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore will once against take the field, hoping to win their maiden title. In 2022, the team finished 4th on the points table and this time around, they would want to go all the way. RCB is one of those teams that has almost all the bases covered. From good openers to devastating middle order to nuclear finishers, Bangalore boasts of a stupendous batting line-up.

Here's a look at the top 5 players from RCB's squad to keep an eye on during the tournament.

Michael Bracewell

Bracewell came in as a replacement for Will Jacks and will be one of the most important players in the side, possibly batting at number four. Michael has rich experience in the shortest format of the game, having played 117 games. In these games, he has made 2284 at a striker rate of 133.48, with the highest score of 141*. He is also a great asset with the ball in hand. Out of these 117 games, he has bowled in 32 of them and has scalped 40 wickets at an economy of 6.52.

With the selectors going for young blood, Virat Kohli may as well be looking at the end of his international career in the shortest format of the game. Come IPL 2023, he may have a point to prove. He had a fantastic T20 World Cup last year and would want to continue his form in IPL as well. Last year, Kohli made 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73, a strike rate of 115.99, with the highest score of 73.

Karthik's heroics during the last IPL earned him a ticket to Australia, but he couldn't really make it count. Nonetheless, he will remain the designated finisher for RCB even during this season. He played at a strike rate of 183.33 in 2022, and Bangalore would expect nothing less from him this time around.

Harshal Patel

Much like Karthik, Harshal Patel's stocks rose during the IPL, but fell sharply thereafter. Patel has been the go-to bowler for RCB for the past couple of seasons, and he will again be taking on the responsibility to bowl during the middle and death overs. He has suddenly gone off the selector's radar, and a good IPL season can do wonders for him.

Shahbaz Ahmed

This can as well be the breakout season for Shahbaz Ahmed. He was used as a floater last year with both bat and ball. If he can get a fixed batting position, Ahmed can really be an asset to the team. He averaged 27.38 from 16 games with the bat and also scalped four wickets.

RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL opener on April 2 at 7:30 PM.

