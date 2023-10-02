India TV Sports Wrap on October 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : ANURAG THAKUR/ X AND GETTY IMAGES Indian women's roller skating team (left) and Virat Kohli (right)

India's contingent continues to impress in the ongoing Asian Games and has aggregated a total of 55 medals - 13 gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze with the latest medal coming in the form of a bronze in men's 3000m roller skating event. October 2 started with two bronze medals for India as the women's team comprising Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Kasturi Raj Aarathy claimed a podium finish and the men's team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Vikram Ingale also managed to record the same feat.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India claims bronze in men's speed skating 3000m relay final

The team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Vikram Ingale finishes third in men's speed skating to claim bronze.

India's women's team bags bronze in speed skating 3000m relay final

The Indian team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Kasturi Raj Aarathy won bronze in roller skating women's 3000m relay final.

India's Jyothi Tokas crashes out of quarterfinal in Kurash

Jyothi Tokas gets eliminated from the quarterfinal after losing to Iran's Melika Omid.

India finishes empty-handed in men's canoe sprint

Gyaneshwor Singh and Ribason Singh finished on the eighth position in the final of men's canoe sprint after recording a time of 1:54.723.

Archery: India beats Hong Kong in pre-quarterfinal

The Indian men's recurve team hammered Hong Kong 6-0 to move into the quarterfinals of archery.

Archery: Indian women's team beats Thailand

The Indian women's team got the better of Thailand in the pre-quarters by 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Virat Kohli-less India reach Thiruvananthapuram for World Cup warm-up fixture

Team India has reached Thiruvananthapuram without Virat Kohli for its second World Cup warm-up fixture against the Netherlands without former skipper Virat Kohli. Virat is in Mumbai due to personal reasons.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in pursuit of Asian glory

The doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will compete in the women's doubles semifinal on Monday to secure a berth in the summit clash.

World Cup warm-up matches: South Africa to lock horns with New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram

South Africa will look to get some match practice under their belt after their first warm-up game got washed out due to rain against Afghanistan.

World Cup warm-up matches: Bangladesh to square off against England in Guwahati

After beating Sri Lanka in their first warm-up fixture Bangladesh will look to challenge the defending champions and register a win before their tournament opener.

Latest Sports News