India TV Sports Wrap on November 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

England keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive after beating Netherlands in the 40th match of World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The English Lions have jumped to the 7th place in the World Cup points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Sri Lanka face each other in a crucial clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in what will potentially decide the Kiwis fortunes for another semifinal. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 9.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia's Legendary skipper Meg Lanning retires from International Cricket

Australian women's team captain Meg Lanning decided to bid adieu to International Cricket after spending 13 glorious years with the team

England boost their chance for Champions Trophy after win over Netherlands

England's win over Netherlands gave them a significant boost for the Champions Trophy qualification

New Zealand to face Sri Lanka in clash which could define the Kiwis' semifinal hopes

New Zealand are all set to have a crack at Sri Lanka in a crucial World Cup game in Bengaluru

Weather threatens NZ vs SL clash in Bengaluru

Weather is threatening to wash the NZ vs SL clash as there is rain predicted in Bengaluru on match day

Tickets for World Cup knockouts to go on sale on Thursday evening at 8 PM

The tickets for World Cup knockouts - the two semifinals and the final are set to go live on sale on Thursday evening

Champions League: Harry Kane's brace takes Bayern Munich into next round

Harry Kane's twin strike leads Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Galatasaray

Manchester United suffer 4-3 loss to Copenhagen after Rashford's red card

Manchester United went down to Copenhagen 4-3 after star player Rashford was shown a red card

Arsenal thump Sevilla 2-0 as Bukayo Saka stars with goal and assist

Bukayo Saka shines in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Sevilla as he scores one and assists in the other one in a fascinating contest

Asian Championships: India's recurve archers fail to attain team quota for Paris Olympics

Indian recurve archers fell short of a team quota for Paris Olympics in the ongoing Asian Championships

Marina Stakusic helps Canada beat Spain 3-0 in BJK Cup Finals

Young prodigy Marina Stakusic helped Canada register a 3-0 win over Spain in BJK Cup Finals

