India TV Sports Wrap on November 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

England keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive after beating Netherlands in the 40th match of World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The English Lions have jumped to the 7th place in the World Cup points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Sri Lanka face each other in a crucial clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in what will potentially decide the Kiwis fortunes for another semifinal. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 9.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
Australian women's team captain Meg Lanning decided to bid adieu to International Cricket after spending 13 glorious years with the team
England's win over Netherlands gave them a significant boost for the Champions Trophy qualification
New Zealand to face Sri Lanka in clash which could define the Kiwis' semifinal hopes
New Zealand are all set to have a crack at Sri Lanka in a crucial World Cup game in Bengaluru
Weather threatens NZ vs SL clash in Bengaluru
Weather is threatening to wash the NZ vs SL clash as there is rain predicted in Bengaluru on match day
Tickets for World Cup knockouts to go on sale on Thursday evening at 8 PM
The tickets for World Cup knockouts - the two semifinals and the final are set to go live on sale on Thursday evening
Champions League: Harry Kane's brace takes Bayern Munich into next round
Harry Kane's twin strike leads Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Galatasaray
Manchester United suffer 4-3 loss to Copenhagen after Rashford's red card
Manchester United went down to Copenhagen 4-3 after star player Rashford was shown a red card
Arsenal thump Sevilla 2-0 as Bukayo Saka stars with goal and assist
Bukayo Saka shines in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Sevilla as he scores one and assists in the other one in a fascinating contest
Asian Championships: India's recurve archers fail to attain team quota for Paris Olympics
Indian recurve archers fell short of a team quota for Paris Olympics in the ongoing Asian Championships
Marina Stakusic helps Canada beat Spain 3-0 in BJK Cup Finals
Young prodigy Marina Stakusic helped Canada register a 3-0 win over Spain in BJK Cup Finals