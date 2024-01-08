India TV Sports Wrap on January 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning. The Men in Blue are set to face the Afghans from January 11 onwards. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami's India return is likely to be delayed more. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 8.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Rohit Sharma to lead India for first time in T20Is after T20 WC as he returns for Afghanistan series

Rohit Sharma has made a return to India's T20I side as he is set to lead the team for the Afghanistan series

Suryakumar Yadav's return is likely to be delayed more as he will undergo hernia surgery

T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav's return is set to be delayed more as he is reportedly likely to miss initial games in IPL

Mohammed Shami likely to miss first two Tests of series against England | Report

Mohammed Shami is also on sidelines and he might be missing he the first two Tests against England

Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan wins Parliament seat

Shakib Al Hasan has won the Parliamentary seat from Magura-1 in the Bangladesh general polls

Zimbabwe to face Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI in Colombo

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka go head-to-head in the second ODI in Colombo

Sumit Nagal to be in action at Australian Open

India's Sumit Nagal will be in action in his qualifier at the Australian Open

India shooters clinch gold in men’s 10m air pistol at Asian Olympic Qualifiers

India men's shooting team won a Gold medal at the 10m air pistol event at Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Elena Rybakina clinches Brisbane International with win over Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina mauled Sabalenka in the final of Brisbane International to win the title

Australian striker Sam Kerr suffers ACL injury during training with Chelsea

Australian International Sam Kerr has suffered an ACL injury while training for his club Chelsea

Bengaluru Bulls to face Patna Pirates in PKL