India TV Sports Wrap on January 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The summit clash of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the two finalists Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers are all geared up for the marquee clash. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday (January 24). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Sydney Sixers to lock horns with Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024 Final

Sixers will be up against Heat in the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024.

Ben Stokes 'frustrated' over Shoaib Bashir's visa delay ahead of 1st Test against India

England's Test captain Ben Stokes finds off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's visa delay for England's tour of India "frustrating" as it has ruled the rookie out of the first Test in Hyderabad.

Ben Stokes to play as specialist batter during India series

England red-ball skipper Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batter during the five-match Test series against India starting Thursday, January 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

ICC pulls up Bangladesh U19 pacer Maruf Mridha for breaching code of conduct during India clash

Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha has been reprimanded after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct.

Rajat Patidar to be Virat Kohli's replacement for first two Tests in India's squad against England

Patidar will be a part of India's squad for the first two Tests against England.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald, all-rounder Cameron Green test positive for COVID-19

Travis Head, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald and all-rounder Cameron Green have been tested positive for the infectious virus.

Rohan Bopanna creates history, set to become oldest No.1 after storming into Australian Open semis

Indian Tennis great Rohan Bopanna has created history as he has assured himself of a World No.1 spot in the doubles category.

U Mumba play out thrilling draw against Puneri Paltan at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

U Mumba and Puneri Paltan played an intriguing draw (32-32) in the match No. 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers to face Dabang Delhi in PKL

Steelers will cross swords with Delhi in match No. 87 of PKL season 10.

Telugu Titans to square off against Tamil Thalaivas in southern derby