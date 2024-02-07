India TV Sports Wrap on February 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PKL AND GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Ricky Ponting's popularity in the cricket coaching circles is on the rise as the former Australia skipper has been roped in by the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom. The ex-Australia skipper is excited about the opportunity and will replace Greg Shipperd at the franchise. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is set to host two cracking contests on February 7 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Washington Freedom rope in Ricky Ponting as head coach ahead of Major League Cricket season two

Three-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting has been roped in by Washington Freedom as their head coach ahead of the second season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Cyberattack on PSL 9 ticketing website leaves fans bemused

A cyberattack on the ticket-booking website of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has jolted the organisers and the fans ahead of the much-awaited season nine of the tournament.

South Africa women look to stay alive in ODI series against Australia

South Africa women find themselves in a must-win contest as they are batting first in the 2nd ODI against Australia at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Indian women's hockey team to face Australia in FIH Pro League

The Indian team will take on Australia in the 14th fixture of the League in Bhubaneshwar.

Joburg Super Kings to lock horns with Paarl Royals in SA20 Eliminator

Super Kings will be up against Royals in the Eliminator of the second season of SA20 at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to square off against Sharjah Warriors in ILT20

Knight Riders will host Warriors in the 25th game of the ongoing ILT20 season two in Abu Dhabi.

Comilla Victorians to play Khulna Tigers in BPL

Victorians will meet Tigers in the 23rd fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 in Mirpur.

Tamil Thalaivas defeat UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League

Thalaivas beat Yoddhas 32-25 in the 108th fixture of PKL season 10. The win over Yoddhas was Thalaivas' eighth of the season.

Bengaluru Bulls to meet Puneri Paltan on Wednesday

Bulls will take the mat against Puneri Paltan in the 109th game of the ongoing PKL edition.

Dabang Delhi to cross swords with Jaipur Pink Panthers