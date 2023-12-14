India TV Sports Wrap on December 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. India TV Sports Wrap.

Pakistan's eagerly anticipated tour of Australia is underway and the visitors are looking in all sorts of trouble. The Australian opening pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner is looking in its elements and it is one of the worrying signs for Shan Masood and his men other than their fielding. On the other hand, the Indian women's cricket team has handed Test debuts to three players for the one-off Test against England at home. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Babar Azam features in his 50th Test

Former Test skipper Babar is playing in the 50th Test of his career as Pakistan are engaged in an intriguing arm-wrestle with Australia.

India hand Test debuts to Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh and Shubha Satheesh

India are playing in a home Test after nine years and have presented debut caps to Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh and Shubha Satheesh.

Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for domestic grind, to return to Sussex for County Championship 2024

Sussex Cricket has announced that India's Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara is set to return to the team for the first seven County Championship games of the 2024 season.

Upul Tharanga appointed as chair of Sri Lanka Cricket's selection committee

Former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga has been appointed as the new chair of Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) selection committee. Tharanga, 38, will lead a five-member committee comprising Dilruwan Perera, Indika de Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and former mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis.

Usman Khawaja wears black armband in Perth Test

Khawaja is sporting a black armband to give out a humanitarian message in support of the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Israel.

India's men's cricket team to take on South Africa in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav and his men will be up against the Proteas at the Wanderers in the series decider. South Africa are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Pacers Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad receive maiden Test caps

Jamal and Shahzad are playing in their first-ever Test match for Pakistan in Perth.

Paris Saint-Germain advance to Champions League knockout round

PSG played out a draw with Borussia Dortmund to move to the Champions League knockout round.

Rajasthan to face Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy semis

Rajasthan will be up against Karnataka in the second semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

New Zealand announce squad for U19 World Cup 2024

New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

