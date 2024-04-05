India TV Sports Wrap on April 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND IPLT20.COM India TV Sports Wrap.

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool were tested a bit by the bottom-placed Sheffield United but managed to come out victorious with a 3-1 win. On the other hand, the 17th season of the IPL will witness an eagerly awaited clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

PBKS beat GT to claim second win of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the 17th match of the IPL season 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Punjab Kings claim fifth spot on IPL 2024 points table

Punjab's three-wicket win has taken them above Gujarat and they are now fifth on the ladder.

Shashank Singh claims Player of the Match in PBKS' record win

Shashank Singh was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 61* off just 29 balls against Gujarat Titans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad to host CSK

Sunrisers will play host to Chennai Super Kings in the 18th game of IPL 2024 on Friday.

Cricket Australia denies NOC to emerging pace sensation for county stint with Kent

Cricket Australia (CA) have denied NOC (No Objection Certificate) to their emerging pace sensation Xavier Bartlett for a county stint with Kent.

Injury cloud hovers over Gujarat Titans' star finisher

David Miller has suffered a niggle which is expected to keep him out of action for a few days.

Man United suffer defeat in goal-fest

Manchester United lost 4-3 to Chelsea in a Premier League contest.

Liverpool beat Sheffield United to consolidate top spot

Liverpool got the better of United 3-1 to maintain their top spot in the Premier League.

Alyssa Healy delighted with profitable returns from Bangladesh tour

Healy is ecstatic after Australia's clean sweep over Bangladesh in the recently culminated limited-overs international series and feels that it will benefit her team during the T20 World Cup later this year. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh.

Suryakumar Yadav to join Mumbai Indians' camp