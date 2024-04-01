India TV Sports Wrap on April 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : CSK, GETTY MS Dhoni and Nelly Korda.

Delhi Capitals have come onboard with their maiden win of IPL 2024. The Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the 13th match of the tournament to register their first win of the season. Notably, Mumbai Indians are still searching for their maiden win and they remain the only side without a victory in the season. They face Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai in their third game

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Delhi Capitals register first win of IPL 2024, beat CSK by 20 runs

Delhi Capitals have defeated Chennai Super Kings in match 13 of IPL 2024 to register their maiden win of season

MS Dhoni turns back the clock to score blistering knock in loss

Former CSK skipper Dhoni smashed 37 from 16 balls as the legend rolled back the years in DC vs CSK clash

DC skipper Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate vs CSK

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant has been handed a fine of Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during the match vs CSK

Mumbai Indians to face Rajasthan Royals as they search for maiden win

Mumbai Indians are still looking for their first win of IPL 2024 and face Rajasthan Royals next in Mumbai

Rodrygo stars with brace in Vinícius' absence as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0

Vinicius' absence did not hurt Real Madrid as Rodrygo scored two goals to beat Athletic by 2-0

Deniz Undav's late goal rescues Stuttgart for 3-3 draw against Heidenheim

A stoppage-time goal from Deniz Undav helped Stuttgart hold Heidenheim for a 3-3 draw in Bundesliga

Everton, Premier League club, announces $112M losses

The renowned Premier League club Everton has claimed that reported losses of $112.5 million

Nelly Korda registers 3rd straight LPGA Tour start win at Ford Championship

American golfer Nelly Korda belts third straight win in LPGA Tour start as she continues her brilliant touch

Down to ten-man, PSG beat Marseille 2-0 in French League

PSG somehow managed to beat Marseille by 2-0 in the French League despite being down to ten players due to a red card to Lucas Beraldo

Stephan Jaeger registers maiden PGA Tour title

34-year-old German golfer Stephan Jaegar won at the Houstan Open to register his maiden PGA Tour title win