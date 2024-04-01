India TV Sports Wrap on April 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Delhi Capitals have come onboard with their maiden win of IPL 2024. The Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the 13th match of the tournament to register their first win of the season. Notably, Mumbai Indians are still searching for their maiden win and they remain the only side without a victory in the season. They face Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai in their third game
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Delhi Capitals register first win of IPL 2024, beat CSK by 20 runs
MS Dhoni turns back the clock to score blistering knock in loss
DC skipper Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate vs CSK
Mumbai Indians to face Rajasthan Royals as they search for maiden win
Rodrygo stars with brace in Vinícius' absence as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0
Deniz Undav's late goal rescues Stuttgart for 3-3 draw against Heidenheim
Everton, Premier League club, announces $112M losses
Nelly Korda registers 3rd straight LPGA Tour start win at Ford Championship
Down to ten-man, PSG beat Marseille 2-0 in French League
Stephan Jaeger registers maiden PGA Tour title
