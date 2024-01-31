Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
India's Vishnu Saravanan secures country's 1st Paris Olympics quota in Sailing

A total of seven Olympic quotas are available at the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide. Vishnu ended at fifth position after 10 races in the quota rankings and booked his place for the Paris Olympics later this year.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2024 12:56 IST
Paris Olympics
Image Source : TWITTER/SAI Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan secured the country's first Olympics quota in Sailing on Tuesday (January 30). He finished at the 26th place at the ILCA World Championship in Adelaide, Australia. However, in the Olympic quota rankings, he was at the fifth position and eventually ended up sealing his berth at the Games later this year in Paris.

For the unversed, 153 sailors from 53 countries competed at the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide, Australia in the Men's One Person Dinghy Event. A total of 10 races were held and only seven out of 153 sailors made it to the Olympics. Mohit Saini was the other Indian sailor competing at the World Championship but he failed to make the cut for the Olympics. Vishnu will be the only Indian sailor representing the country in the sport in Paris.

Vishnu finished ILCA Championship 2024 with a decent score of 174. Interestingly, in the same event, the 24-year-old had won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. He had also competed in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but couldn't win a medal for the country. However, this time around he would look to correct the wrongs and bring glory to India.

A total of 38 individual athletes and the Indian Men's Hockey team have so far qualified for the Paris Olympics including Vishnu and a few more are expected to make it to the Games in the upcoming months as well.

List of Indian athletes to qualify for Paris Olympics so far

Number Athlete Sport Event Status
1 Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting Men's trap Quota
2 Rudrankksh Patil Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Quota
3 Swapnil Kusale Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
4 Akhil Sheoran Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
5 Mehuli Ghosh Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota
6 Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
7 Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting Women's trap Quota
8 Akshdeep Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
9 Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women's 20km race walk Direct
10 Vikas Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
11 Paramjeet Bisht Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
12 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men's long jump Direct
13 Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000m steeplechase Direct
14 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw Direct
15 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase Direct
16 Antim Panghal Wrestling Women's 53kg Quota
17 Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women's 50kg Quota
18 Preeti Pawar Boxing Women's 54kg Quota
19 Parveen Hooda Boxing Women's 57kg Quota
20 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women's 75kg Quota
21 Kishore Jena Athletics Men's javelin throw Direct
22 Team India Hockey Men's hockey Direct
23 Sarabjot Singh Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Quota
24 Arjun Babuta Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Quota
25 Tilottama Sen Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota
26 Manu Bhaker Shooting Women's 25m pistol Quota
27 Anish Bhanwala Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Quota
28 Shriyanka Sadangi Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
29 Dhiraj Bommadevara Archery Men's recurve Quota
30 Varun Tomar Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Quota
31 Esha Singh Shooting Women's 10m air pistol Quota
32 Rhythm Sangwan Shooting Women's 25m pistol Quota
33 Vijayveer Sidhu Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Quota
34 Raiza Dhillon Shooting Women's skeet Quota
35 Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting Men's skeet Quota
36 Suraj Panwar Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
37 Servin Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
38 Arshpreet Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
39 Vishnu Saravanan Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy Quota

