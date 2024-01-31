India's Vishnu Saravanan secures country's 1st Paris Olympics quota in Sailing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAI Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan secured the country's first Olympics quota in Sailing on Tuesday (January 30). He finished at the 26th place at the ILCA World Championship in Adelaide, Australia. However, in the Olympic quota rankings, he was at the fifth position and eventually ended up sealing his berth at the Games later this year in Paris.

For the unversed, 153 sailors from 53 countries competed at the ILCA World Championship 2024 in Adelaide, Australia in the Men's One Person Dinghy Event. A total of 10 races were held and only seven out of 153 sailors made it to the Olympics. Mohit Saini was the other Indian sailor competing at the World Championship but he failed to make the cut for the Olympics. Vishnu will be the only Indian sailor representing the country in the sport in Paris.

Vishnu finished ILCA Championship 2024 with a decent score of 174. Interestingly, in the same event, the 24-year-old had won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. He had also competed in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but couldn't win a medal for the country. However, this time around he would look to correct the wrongs and bring glory to India.

A total of 38 individual athletes and the Indian Men's Hockey team have so far qualified for the Paris Olympics including Vishnu and a few more are expected to make it to the Games in the upcoming months as well.

List of Indian athletes to qualify for Paris Olympics so far