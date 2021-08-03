India at Tokyo Olympics Day 11 LIVE Updates: Annu Rani in action in women's javelin throw qualification

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KIREN RIJIJU India at Tokyo Olympics Day 11 LIVE Updates

: Women's Javelin Throw qualification for Group A is underway. India's national record holder, Annu Rani, has a personal best and season-best throw of 63.24m. Among the notable participants in her group include Rio gold medallist Sara Kolak, who has 68.43m.

5:12 AM: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 11 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tuesday will see India finally opening their campaign in wrestling with 19-year-old Sonam Malik in women's 62kg round of 16 bout. If she goes through to the next round, the quarterfinal will be on the same day. However, the cynosure of Day 11 will be the men's hockey team, who will be up against world champions Belgium for a place in the final and assuring themselves of a first-ever Olympic medal since the 1980 Moscow Games. India will also have two track and field athletes on Tuesday - Annu Rani in javelin throw and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Tuesday, August 3.