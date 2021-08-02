India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Full schedule of events for August 3

Follow us on Image Source : AP/TWITTER (@TAJINDER_SINGH3) India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 11 schedule

For the first time since the 1980 Moscow Games, the Indian men's hockey team will have a shot at the elusive gold medal. The Indian side has been the most decorated hockey team in Olympics history with eight golds, one silver and two bronze, but have failed to make even the semis over the last nine Games. On Tuesday, Manpreet Singh-led side will be the cynosure as they take on world champions Belgium, who are yet unbeaten in the Tokyo Olympics, for a place in the final. A victory for India will assure themselves a medal.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Indian freestyle wrestler Sonam Malik will kick off India's wrestling campaign on Tuesday when she takes on Asian Championships silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia. India will also have two participants in the track and field events with Annu Rani featuring in the women’s javelin throw qualification while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be part of the men’s shot put qualifiers.

Athletics

Women’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Annu Rani – 5:50 AM IST

Men’s shot put qualification: Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 PM IST

Hockey

Men’s semi-final: India vs Belgium – 7:00 AM IST

Wrestling