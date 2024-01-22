'I can't express my joy in words': Saina Nehwal on 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, SCREENGRAB Ram Mandir and Saina Nehwal.

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is among the esteemed personalities from the sports arena to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on Monday. Saina reached the temple town one day before the consecration ceremony. The ace shuttler has said that she is fortunate to be on the guest list and will have Lord Ram's darshan in the holy temple.

The Indian star was overwhelmed to be part of the consecration ceremony. "I a b think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment...I can't express my joy in words," Saina said as quoted by ANI.

The auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being held at the holy temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January. The day marks a special one for all the devotees. There have been numerous guests from around the world who are coming to be part of this historic event. Several sports personalities are reaching the temple town on D-day. From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to PT Usha and Saina, sports personalities from different arenas are invited to join the holy ceremony.