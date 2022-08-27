Historic! 15-year-old Linthoi clinches first ever gold in World Judo Championship for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The 15-year-old is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)

Indian Judoka Linthoi Chanambam won the first ever gold for India in World Cadet Judo Championship by prevailing over Brazil's Bianca Reis in the final in Sarajevo, on Friday.

The 15-year-old finished on top of the podium in the women's 57kg contest at the Arena Hotel Hills.

"I really don't have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I'm very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this," said Linthoi, after her feat.

The mega event took place between 24-28 August. The championship is the highest level of international judo competition for juniors aged 18 years or less.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took note of the young athlete's remarkable achievement by tweeting, "She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever medal for India at the Worlds across any age-group."

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports also expressed his gratitude and said, "Our athletes are making a historic marker at the World Stage...Keep rising."

This year she also won a gold and opened India's medal account on the third day of the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022 in Bangkok. One of India's brightest prospects on the Judo mat, Linthoi first showed glimpses of her talent when she won gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018.

Since 2017, she has been on several exposure trips under the guidance of head coach Mamuka Kizilashvili, including camps at the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, Georgia, and most recently in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of the World Cadet Championships as part of the IIS' judo program since 2017.

The budding talent also struck gold at Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championship in Bangkok last year.

The 15-year-old is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a Sports Authority of India SAI scheme beneficiary as a development group athlete.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News