Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of 15 crore: 5 things we know so far

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has registered a criminal case in Ranchi court against his former business partners Soumya Vishwash and Mihir Diwakar, claiming that the duo allegedly defrauded him of INR 15 crore.

Reports suggest that the incumbent Chennai Super Kings skipper has lodged the case related to a business deal that dates back to 2017 when he was still an active international cricketer.

Mihir who played age-group cricket with Dhoni had reportedly signed a business deal with the latter to launch several cricket academies worldwide under his (Dhoni's) name but didn't abide by the conditions mentioned in the agreement.

Based on reports, Dhoni's lawyer Dayanand Singh, who is handling the case has alleged that Soumya and Mihir, representatives of Arka Sports Management Private Limited, have violated the terms and conditions of the business agreement.

The alleged violations include not sharing profits of the agreement.

Dhoni reportedly sent several legal notices to Mihir and Soumya. Still, it didn't yield an outcome and therefore Dhoni was left with no other option but to file a criminal case alleging fraud.

Notably, Dhoni's biopic - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, included Mihir's character. Dhoni and Mihir shared the dressing room while playing junior cricket for Bihar even before Jharkhand came into existence in 2000.

On the cricketing front, Dhoni will likely don the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2024. He underwent a keyhole surgery on his left knee in Mumbai following CSK's triumph in the IPL 2023 and has revealed that if he regains his fitness by the time IPL 2024 draws closer, he will represent the Yellow Army again.

CSK are the joint-most successful franchise in the IPL. They have five titles to their name - joint-most alongside Mumbai Indians. The defending champions have put together a formidable squad after the recently concluded IPL auction in Dubai and will be favourites to defend their title.