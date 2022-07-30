Commonwealth Games: Gururaja Poojary bags bronze, India win consecutive 2nd medal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gururaja Poojary in action

India won another medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. After Sanket Sargar brought the silver medal in the 55 kg men's category, Gururaja Poojary clinched the second consecutive medal for the country.

He finished at the third position in the 61 kg men's final on Saturday as he lifted a total weight of 269 kg.

Malaysia's Muhammad Aznil bin Bidin of Malaysia bagged the gold medal with an overall lift of 285 kg with 127 kg in snatch and 158 kg in clean and jerk. On the other hand, Papua New Guinean Morea Baru finished at the second position with 273 kg lift with 121 kg in snatch and 152 kg in clean and jerk.

Gururaja lifted 118 kg in his 2nd attempt of snatch. His first attempt was 115 kg and he failed to lift 120 kg on the third attempt.

When it comes to clean and jerk, Poojary lifted 144 kg in the first attempt, and 148 kg in the second attempt by registering his personal best. However, he confirmed a medal for India in his third attempt with a brilliant lifting of 151 kg.

Gururaja's bronze win added the 127th medal to the tally of India's weightlifting medals in the Commonwealth.

Gururaja had earlier won the silver medal at the 2018 CWG event in the 56kg category.

So far, Australia leads the medals tally board by winning 17 medals followed by Team England with 12 medals.

