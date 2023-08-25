Friday, August 25, 2023
     
  BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy beat world no.1 Viktor Axelsen in QF to secure medal for India

HS Prannoy lost the opening set but made a sensational game to defeat Viktor Axelsen by 21-13, 15-21, 16-21 to secure a medal for India.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2023 23:38 IST
HS Prannoy celebrating his win against Viktor Axelsen on
Image Source : TWITTER/BAI HS Prannoy celebrating his win against Viktor Axelsen on August 25, 2023

India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy stunned the world no.1 Victor Axelsen with a dominant win in the quarterfinals of the men's singles event at the BWF World Championships 2023 on Friday, August 25. Prannoy recorded a comeback win after losing the opening set and also confirmed a medal for India with an impressive display.

Prannoy, the current world no.9, lost the opening set by an eight-point margin but stood firm to clinch a dominating 21-13, 15-21, 16-21 win to make India proud again. Axelsen, playing on his home turf, entered the game as a clear favourite having won the previous edition and the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Playing in his record-leveling third consecutive quarterfinals of the World Championships, Prannoy started on a backfoot. Axelsen was aggressive with return serves and added early pressure on his opponent with quick shots. 

Prannoy, 31, was carrying India's only hopes for the medal in this edition's World Championships after a shock defeat to star pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty in the men's doubles quarterfinal event today.

