Avinash Sable's disappointing run continues, steeplechase athlete finishes 11th in World Championships

EUGENE: India's steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable finished in the 11th spot in the final race and couldn't get rid of his bad run. The 27-year-old Indian athlete clocked 8:31.75 on the fourth day of the competition which is below par considering his season and personal best of 8:12.48, which happens to be a national record.

Olympic Champion from Morocco Soufiane El Bakkali who had a season lead time of 7:58.28 clinched the gold medal by clocking 8:25.13. The Moroccon athlete was followed by Lamecha Girma who clinched the silver both in Tokyo Olympics and the ongoing World Athletics Championships. Conseslus Kipruto who was the defending champion finished in the third spot with a time of 8:27.92. He had won a gold medal in the last edition after clocking 8:01.35.

India's Avinash Sable had finished third in heat number 3 and seventh position overall with a time of 8:01.35 which earned him a spot for the final round. As compared to the last edition of the World Athletic Championship, Avinash Sable has bettered his stand as he had finished 13th in the previous edition.

A member of the Indian armed force, Avinash Sable covered the 1km mark with a time of 2:59.46 minutes and stayed at the 2km mark for nearly 6 minutes (5:53.72). He further moved into the last lap and claimed the 12th spot and sprinted his way in the final lap to finish on the 11th spot.