Asian Games 2023 Day 4: India volleyball team continues to shine, table tennis teams enjoy winning start

India men's volleyball team caused another major upset when they defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, September 22. India's positive start for medal events starting from Monday continues as men's and women's table tennis teams started their campaign with impressive wins in Hangzhou.

The highlight of the day was the volleyball team's stunning performance against the world No.43 Chinese Taipei team in the pre-quarterfinal round. As expected Chinese Taipei took a 5-0 lead in the first set but India made a sensational comeback to clinch the opening set by 25-22. India finished the game with a dominant 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win to progress into the quarterfinal. India will face the top-ranked Asian team Japan in the next round at China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium on Sunday.

India also started positively in men's and women's table tennis events at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium. India's men's team registered an easy 3-0 win over Yemen in their first game and then registered a 3-1 win against Singapore in their second group-stage game. The women's team was also impressive in their opening game against Singapore as they overcame a tough challenge to clinch a 3-2 win.

