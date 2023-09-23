Saturday, September 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Asian Games 2023 Day 4: India volleyball team continues to shine, table tennis teams enjoy winning start

Asian Games 2023 Day 4: India volleyball team continues to shine, table tennis teams enjoy winning start

After the volleyball team's entry into the quarterfinal, India's men's and women's table tennis teams started the Asian Games 2023 campaign with a combined three wins in three matches on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2023 0:15 IST
India's men's table tennis team for Asian Games 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/SATHIYANTT India's men's table tennis team for Asian Games 2023

India men's volleyball team caused another major upset when they defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, September 22. India's positive start for medal events starting from Monday continues as men's and women's table tennis teams started their campaign with impressive wins in Hangzhou.

The highlight of the day was the volleyball team's stunning performance against the world No.43 Chinese Taipei team in the pre-quarterfinal round. As expected Chinese Taipei took a 5-0 lead in the first set but India made a sensational comeback to clinch the opening set by 25-22. India finished the game with a dominant 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win to progress into the quarterfinal. India will face the top-ranked Asian team Japan in the next round at China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium on Sunday.

India also started positively in men's and women's table tennis events at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium. India's men's team registered an easy 3-0 win over Yemen in their first game and then registered a 3-1 win against Singapore in their second group-stage game. The women's team was also impressive in their opening game against Singapore as they overcame a tough challenge to clinch a 3-2 win.

More to follow...

Related Stories
Asian Games: India beat Chinese Taipei to reach into quarterfinal, Balraj Panwar in sculls finals

Asian Games: India beat Chinese Taipei to reach into quarterfinal, Balraj Panwar in sculls finals

Asian Games 2023 cricket: India women to face Bangladesh; Pakistan women to take on Sri Lanka

Asian Games 2023 cricket: India women to face Bangladesh; Pakistan women to take on Sri Lanka

Karnataka humble India's Asian Games-bound men's cricket team in warm-up fixture

Karnataka humble India's Asian Games-bound men's cricket team in warm-up fixture

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News