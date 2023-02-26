Armand Duplantis sets new pole vault world record during World Athletics Indoor Tour

Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis set a new pole vault world record as he cleared 6.22 metres at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, on Saturday.
The 23-year-old had previously set a personal best of 6.21m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year.
Duplantis' Three Attempts
- First: 5.71m
- Second: 6.01m
- Third: 6.22m (Gold)
This was Duplantis' 60th time clearing six metres or more. Australia's Kurtis Marschall came in second place with a jump of 6.10m, followed by Menno Vloon of the Netherlands in third place with a jump of 6.02m.
The women's category was won by Czech Amalie Svabikova, who cleared 4.66m.