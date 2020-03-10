Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
  5. Olympic-bound Lovlina Borgohain ends with bronze at Asian Qualifiers

PTI PTI
Amman Published on: March 10, 2020 15:55 IST
Two-time world bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain
Image Source : @RIJIJUOFFICE

Two-time world bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain

Two-time world bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) on Tuesday signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, where she secured her maiden ticket to the quadrennial showpiece by making the semifinals.

The second-seeded 22-year-old lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medallist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict after struggling to find her range against the experienced 30-year-old.

Gu will next be up against reigning world champion and top seed Chen

Nien-Chin of Taiwan who outpunched Thailand's Baison Manikon in her semifinal bout.

