PM Modi in Anand: 'Will work 24x7 to make India a developed country by 2047,' says PM Modi

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on Thursday to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has reassured the people that he would make India a developed country by 2047.

PM Modi visited Gujarat BJP's headquarters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night after addressing an election rally in Himmatnagar town of neighbouring Sabarkantha district. Several key BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state unit president CR Paatil, welcomed Modi at the saffron outfit's office, "Shri Kamalam", said a party release.

While addressing a rally in Anand, PM Modi said, "In 10 years, we gave tap water connections to 14 crore houses, while Cong gave it to just 3 crore houses in 60 years. It's my guarantee that I will work 24x7 to make India a developed country by 2047."

During the visit, the PM interacted with senior BJP leaders as well as those engaged in management of the premises, said the release. The BJP's star campaigner is on a two-day Gujarat visit to seek voter support for party candidates ahead of the May 7 polling.

During the day, Modi addressed two back-to-back poll rallies in Deesa town of Banaskantha and Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha. On Thursday, he is scheduled to address four poll rallies - in Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar districts, covering 10 Lok Sabha seats, said the release.

Gujarat, the home state of Modi, has 26 Lok Sabha seats, but voting will take place on only 25 as in one constituency (Surat) the BJP candidate has been elected unopposed.