Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kobe Bryant congratulated Lebron James for surpassing his tally in last tweet

In a saddening incident on Sunday, former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California. Bryant had a huge impact on the Los Angeles Lakers team during his time. Bryant was one of nine people killed in the crash, which also include his 13-year-old daughter.

The horrific incident left the whole world in shock and disbelief. Bryant was travelling to a basketball game with his daughter and other player and parent.

Few hours, before the fatal accident, LA Lakers star Lebron James surpassed Bryant's tally of the scoring points. James scored 29 points in front of a roaring 76ers' crowd, but the Lakers fell short in a 108-91 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night.

James scribbled "Mamba 4 Life" as he chased Bryant, the five-time champion, in Philly. Fans stood with phones pointed toward the court, waiting to capture a slice of history that came when James scored the milestone basket with 7:23 left in the third quarter. James entered 18 points shy of passing Bryant, and the layup gave him 33,644 points. James stands third with 33,655. Bryant finished his career with 33,643, all with the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant took to Twitter to congratulate Lebron for achieving the feat."Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644," Bryant tweeted.

It was the last tweet of Kobe Bryant.

James passed Bryant in Philadelphia, where the retired Lakers star was born. James, who played in eight consecutive NBA Finals, has 6,911 postseason points with Cleveland and Miami that do not count in the official total.

Bryant was the winner of the NBAs Most Valuable Player Award for the 2007-08 season, and the Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010.